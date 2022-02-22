The palindrome date today is grabbing netizens‘ attention, who are referring to it as “mirror day” or “Twosday.”

If the slash is deleted and the date 22/02/2022 is read backward and forwards, it becomes a palindrome. And because it is also the same when upside down, it is also an ambigram.

But what is a Palindrome?

Britannica says that a palindrome is a word, number, sentence, or verse that reads the same backward or forward. The term derives from the Greek Palin dromo (“running back again.”)

This tweet sums it up:

Today is 2's day and it falls on tuesday(the second day of the week)



22.02.2022

It is a palindrome and an ambigram, it can be read from left to right and right to left, upside down..#palindrome #palindromeday #February2022 pic.twitter.com/kaCoe7Iyh8 — Harshavardhan (@Harshav69180828) February 22, 2022

Here are some of the tweets wishing, enjoying, and sharing memes about the special date today:

“It happens once before a thousand years ago,” said Lani Global in a tweet.