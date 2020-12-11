ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to check over-speeding practices through surveillance cameras installed in the Capital under safe city project.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has directed all Zonal In-Charges to check over-speeding practices in the city which not only put the lives of those involved in such activities at risk but also of other she has appealed parents and citizens to play their role in curbing such practices.

It has been also decided to take strict action against those involved in racing at commercial and residential areas.The SSP also appealed the citizens to immediately inform police case of observing any such practice around them.