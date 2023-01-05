By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, SK Niazi, discussed very important topics in the programme “Sachi Baat,” including the assassination attempt on Imran Khan’s life and the press conference of Fawad Chudary on Wednesday, the local body election in Karachi, and Pakistan’s economic condition and the risk of default.

Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, SK Niazi, stated, after the attack on Imran Khan, I have met him twice; Imran Khan was really attacked; he has really been hit by bullets.

Responding to a question, SK Niazi stated, it would be too much to say that the assassination attempt on Imran Khan’s life was pre-planned. In the attack on Imran Khan, an attempt was made to take his life. No one can kill whomever God has given him. Responding to a question, he stated, “Imran Khan’s graph is increasing day by day.”

Leader of the Pakistan People’s Party Senator Gian Chand participated in the programme “Sachi Baat” via video beeper. He stated, “It is our conflicts due to which we have to talk to the enemies of peace; there is no prohibition to speak for peace; if negotiations are held to establish peace, it is good for the country; the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is a political party, and negotiations will continue for the sake of democracy.”

Responding to a question, he stated, “Dissatisfaction with coalition parties is a part of democracy; PPP is bound to implement the decisions of the court; we hope Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) will support the government after seeing the situation; PPP is ready to hold talks, and issues will be resolved through talks.” He further stated, “Local body elections should be held in Karachi; it will be good for the welfare of the city; PPP is the symbol of federation.”

Similarly, economist Dr. Salman Shah participated in the programme “Sachi Baat” via video beeper for his expert views on the economy. He stated, ‘The biggest issue for us is the timely payment of external payments; Pakistan is facing a severe financial crisis; only by making timely loan payments, then the world will trust us.’

He further stated ‘There is a need to make better decisions to improve the country’s economy; all political parties should sit together and make a comprehensive policy; day by day the country’s economic condition is getting worse; we will have to improve our tax system; there is a need to bring reforms in the system to make the economy stronger.’