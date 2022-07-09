GUJAR KHAN: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal stated on Saturday that six to eight months would be needed to stabilise the economy after the PML-N risked its political future to help the country out of current crisis.

He claimed that because the exchequer was empty when the new government came office, the government was forced to make difficult decisions.

He said that the previous administration had cut the money for development projects in half during his visit to Pind Dadan Khan. He did, however, add that the PML-N-led administration would make finances available for the completion of public interest projects.

His went to the area to look at how the Lillah-Jhelum dual highway was being built.According to Mr. Iqbal, the PRI government slashed the country’s development budget in half when it should have boosted it. He claimed that despite spending billions of rupees on private housing societies, money was not allotted for initiatives like the Lillah-Jhelum Road. He predicted that the dual carriageway will be finished shortly.

According to Mr. Iqbal, Pakistan has never before experienced a crisis of this magnitude. He claimed that even after the breakup of East Pakistan and during the sanctions related to Pakistan’s nuclear programme, the country had not experienced the economic upheaval and difficulties left behind by Imran Khan’s administration.