ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan remarked during the hearing of a case that some tactics seem to be being used so that the elections do not take place.

The Supreme Court heard the Election Commission’s appeal against the suspension of PK 91 Returning Officer Koopshawar High Court, during which the counsel for the Election Commission argued that the Single Bench had suspended Arav without notifying the Election Commission on December 27. The officer himself sought leave on medical grounds, the Peshawar High Court did not write anything against the new order in its order.

The Chief Justice asked the complainant if you wanted to appoint a returning officer of your choice. It seems that some tactics are being used so that the elections do not take place, one returning officer fell ill and another one was appointed, and Peshawar High Court suddenly canceled the appointment, why don’t we fine you for canceling the appointment without notice?

The Chief Justice said that the judge of Peshawar High Court did not consider it appropriate to issue a notice, what kind of orders are being issued by the High Courts? RO any, what will it matter, why are there unnecessary requests?

The court said that the Election Commission did not take any illegal or unconstitutional action, that the Election Commission should start the process of scrutiny immediately.

The court accepted the appeal of the Election Commission against the decision of the Peshawar High Court