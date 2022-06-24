The Galaxy S22 Ultra from Samsung is selling okay. Although it was the most popular Android device in April, just one Samsung flagship made it into the top 10. Additionally, Apple dominates the flagship market despite the fact that the Korean tech titan commands the overall smartphone market in terms of shipments.

Despite being the largest smartphone maker in the world, Samsung’s shipments range from extremely affordable phones to expensive foldable flagship smartphones. To put things in perspective, the Galaxy S22 Ultra outperformed every Android handset, but it was significantly outdone by four iPhone models.

In other words, based on raw shipping data, Samsung appears to be dominating the worldwide smartphone market. Apple, however, comes out on top when it comes to high-end smartphones. Sadly, it doesn’t appear that Samsung can do much to right the ship unless it is willing to take on additional risk.

The market for Android smartphones once took pride in its spirit of unrestricted experimentation. After all, the invention of foldable phones was the result of the same creative environment and open-minded mindset.

However, despite the advantages of this approach, Samsung never ceased experimenting with its candy bar smartphone designs and its unique skins for the Android OS.

And while it is true that users of Android smartphones are more receptive to innovations and improvements, there comes a time when experimentation must yield the best possible solutions. Sadly, Samsung and the rest of the Android market never truly stopped looking for the ideal combination.