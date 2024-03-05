If you love chatting with friends over text messages on Instagram, the good news is that Meta has introduced 3 new features for Direct Message.

Meta has announced 3 big changes for the Instagram Direct Message section.

Features like message editing, pin messages and read receipts will now be available to Instagram users.

According to the company, it will be possible to edit messages sent in Direct Message within 15 minutes.

Strangers on Instagram and Facebook will no longer be able to send messages to underage users

This way, if there is a typo in a text message, you will be able to correct it or even add more words to your message.

This feature is similar to what is available to WhatsApp users as well.

To use it, long press the sent message and then click the Edit button hidden in the drop-down menu.

According to the company, this feature is available to users.

Similarly, through the pin message feature, you will be able to pin 3 chats that will appear at the top of the direct message inbox.

For this, tap and hold on a chat and then select the Pin option.

This feature will be available to users in the next few days.

As for changing read receipts, go to Settings & Privacy in Instagram and select the Messages & Story Replies option.

There, click on Show Read Receipts to turn it on or off.