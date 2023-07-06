By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in chief Pakistan group of News Paper and chairman Roze news Sk Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show sachi baat he said that The desecration of the Holy Quran should be condemned in the strongest terms and the Strong protests are being held in every corner of Pakistan. It is necessary to take measures to prevent such a heinous act from happening again, says SK Niazi.

Former Governor Sindh General (Retd) Moinuddin Haider’s talk in Sachi Baat program Countries with human rights and animal rights should understand our sentiments, he said these Incidents of deliberately provoking Muslims are being repeated Who has allowed to hurt the sentiments of so many people and Whoever desecrates the Holy Quran should be brought to justice, there are madmen in the world who play with the sentiments of Muslims he Muslim Ummah should not show any flexibility in such matters.

Behind the IMF deal are many efforts of the Prime Minister and Convinced IMF officials by holding sideline meetings in Paris further he added that Minister Ishaq Dar has fulfilled all the conditions of the IMF and Pakistan Army is also playing its role in every difficult time of Pakistan, says Moinuddin Haider.

At that time the IMF program was very important, How long will the IMF continue with the program, will extend its hands to the friendly countries, some IMF conditions are in our interest Strong commitment of the government is required to fulfill the IMF conditions, governments are afraid to take some tough decisions and I believe that Pakistan has the resources, can stand on its own feet, so “We have the resources but we are not doing anything.”

There is a need to build a dam for development in the agricultural sector, We have existing gas reserves which need to be explored, How long will we spread our hands, the world will not respect us, and Conditions of Sindh, infrastructure needs to be improved, an emergency plan was made after rain damage in Karachi, attention should also be paid to the dirty water going into the sea Politicians can tell better about holding the next election, the cases that have been seen so far have not been according to the constitution. he added.

Water Scientist Muhammad Abdullah’s program Sachi Baat talks He said that is the engineer responsible for the lack of drainage in Lahore Institutions already had warning, why didn’t work and there is need to think why this problem arises every time if their will So much rain after 30 years, is it 30 years of pigs he said further why is water not blocked in Islamabad our drain water and sewage pipe will be blocked and those working in the departments never thought of improving their work, says Muhammad Abdullah.