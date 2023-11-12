The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is likely to make tough demands on Pakistan. According to the sources, the technical level talks with various departments of the IMF mission ended, in the technical level talks the FBR satisfied the IMF mission on the tax revenue.

The IMF mission’s policy-level talks with the Federal Board of Revenue, the Ministry of Finance, and the State Bank of India will begin on Monday.

IMF demands end of budget subsidy for tube well users

According to the sources of the Ministry of Finance, new demands can be made from the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Petroleum in the policy-level negotiations.

According to the sources, as per the schedule, the negotiations of the economic team with the IMF mission will be completed by November 15.