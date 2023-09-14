Islamabad: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Atta Bandyal has said that there is a clear order in the constitution to hold elections 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly, so why is this matter being repeated again and again, hopefully, elections be held in ninety days. The decision will be implemented. Supreme Court Bar Association President Abid Zuberi organized a dinner in honor of the Chief Justice. Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Justice of Pakistan said my Lord give me wisdom so that I can make good decisions and when I am gone, people will remember me in words. No, but we all gathered here for one reason and that is the enforcement of the law, our effort was to reduce the pending cases and in one year we have reduced two thousand cases but this is not a satisfactory performance. When we examined the things, some things came to light, the decisions do not belong to a single person, they belong to the institution, the decisions we made were appreciated, and the rules were set that there is no division in our court. The division must be approached directly from the Supreme Court or through the High Court. The Chief Justice said that he appreciates the judges who gave judgments with courage, young lawyers also gave arguments before us, and the Bar Councils are strong. If there is, the judiciary will be strong, I ask the Supreme Court Bar and High Court Bar, to please stay united. Justice Umar Atta Bandial said that we avoided taking notice automatically, Babar Awan gave a smoky speech while I Shahid thought that he would come before us with an application, maybe Babar Awan would come with an application later. He said that we worked with twelve judges last year, court time was wasted due to other cases, we want Rule of the constitution and do not want repeated cases to come before us

