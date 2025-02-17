Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that I have no objection if someone is eating good food in Adiala Jail, today the youth are with me.

Addressing the Asan program ceremony in Lahore, the Punjab Chief Minister said that I have no objection if someone is eating good food in Adiala Jail, how did the situation turn out that that person is locked up in Adiala with me today?

She said that I did not say to catch him or release him, rather the law has taken its own course. Maryam Nawaz said that earlier they were fighting Pakistan, now they are fighting among themselves.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that the people are fed up with the arson and riots, when there were calls to come out and arson, no one came out.

She said that it is being said that the founder of PTI is very popular, it was said about my university programs that they are prepared, those who criticize me should go to universities and see that the youth are with me.