If you want to play games instead of watching videos on YouTube, this is possible.

Yes indeed at least YouTube Premium users can play various online games on this video-sharing service.

This experimental feature, called Playables, was first introduced to limited users in September.

But in last few weeks this feature is available to all premium users.

A total of 37 games are available to YouTube users and can be played on the mobile app or desktop without any need to download or install.

Users can view the library of these games in the Playables section of the Explore tab.

YouTube often conducts such experiments and initially introduces such features to users who pay a monthly fee, after which it is decided to keep them permanent and then roll them out to others. is given

While users may not be willing to subscribe to YouTube’s subscription service for games, the company expects that those who use the service may decide to keep their membership by playing games.