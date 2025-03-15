Actress and model Hania Amir stays connected with her fans on social media and her fans include people from almost all regions and religions of the world.

Hania Amir shared a picture of herself on Instagram, wishing them a happy Holi festival, in which she is wearing a bandana on her forehead.

In the caption of the picture, Hania Amir wrote that a wise man once said, “Hear no evil, see no evil, so I do not speak evil, congratulations to those who celebrate ‘Holi’.”

In the pictures, Hania Amir is accompanied by two other women and they are also wearing a bandana on their foreheads.

However, Hania Amir’s style did not win the hearts of her fans. A user asked in the comment, “When was the last time you prayed?”