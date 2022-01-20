LAHORE: IT-based policing should be promoted in all districts of the province for crime control and convenience of citizens.

This was stated by the Punjab Inspector-General of Police, Rao Sardar Ali Khan while presiding over a meeting on IT reforms at the Central Police Office in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

He directed the officials that the latest technology should be used to bring the investigation of serious crimes to a logical conclusion as soon as possible.

He directed the police officers to facilitate service delivery through IT reforms to address public issues and provide facilities.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that training would be conducted in all the districts to enhance capacity of in charge of IT cell and focal persons.

The IGP of Punjab directed all the RPOs and the DPOs of the province to pay special attention to technology-based reforms of Punjab Police.

Giving instructions, the IGP said that use of modern technology and forensic science must be ensured to improve quality of investigation.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that in light of the feedback received from the people, the mobile applications of the police should be upgraded and simplified.