The China Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organised a book event on “Cheeni Saqafat Kay Tabinda Nuqoosh” authored by Sultan Mehmood Hali, a renowned writer and columnist. The event was graced by Dr. Raja Mazhar Hameed, former MD National Book Foundation, as Keynote Speaker, and Mr. Wang Shengjie, Political Counsellor at the Embassy of China in Pakistan, as Guest of Honour. Distinguished reviewers included Dr Zobia Sultana, Director Research, Lok Virsa, Dr Shafei Moiz Hali, Associate Professor National Defence University, and Mr Yousuf Aziz, Former Secretary PEMRA.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Sohail Mehmood, DG ISSI, remarked that Pakistan-China relations have been a symbol of solid mutual support reflected in the expression “iron brothers.” There are rarely any examples of as close a bilateral relationship in international politics as that of Pakistan and China. Cultural relations between Pakistan and China are also of utmost importance. In this respect, this latest book by Sultan Mehmood Hali covers the key facets of China’s millennia-old history and culture and raises awareness of this rich heritage in Pakistan. He added that the future of the world would be increasingly shaped by China in the coming decades. As such, we must strive to imbibe as much as possible from the Chinese experience of reform, modernization, and cultural strength. In Islam there is an emphasis on the importance of seeking knowledge, as highlighted by the saying, ‘Seek knowledge even if you have to go to China.’ This reflects the timeless value of learning from diverse sources, just as the author did by repeatedly travelling to China to gain deeper insights and knowledge about Chinese civilization and cultural practices, and then presenting them in the present volume.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood further added that the major-power contestation was creating new anxieties in the world and narratives against China’s ‘peaceful rise’ and China’s key relationships were being built. There was a need to have an effective and sustained counter-narrative that would present CPEC and the China-Pakistan relationship in a positive, forward- looking perspective. Mr. Hali’s book was an important contribution in this respect as well.

Dr. Raja Hameed in his keynote address praised Mr. Hali as a renowned writer. He emphasized the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and China and noted that the primary challenge he faced was the lack of access of quality books to the target audience. To address this, exhibitions were organized across Pakistan, starting from Hunza, which successfully made the book more accessible. He highlighted that the book is crucial for the current times, providing guidance on adopting Chinese paradigms. Dr. Hameed urged the audience to explore the book, which he found particularly inspiring, and stressed the importance of learning from China’s progress and patience.

Dr. Zobia Sultana spoke about the significance of culture as the foundation of all disciplines and a multidisciplinary field. She highlighted that, although culture had not been given much importance in the past, it is now recognized as a vital tool for diplomacy and bringing people together. She paid tribute to the writer for covering such an important topic, noting that the chapters of the book written similar to easily readable articles, encompass various subjects with practical utility. This makes this book an important contribution to literature on China in Urdu language.

Dr. Shafei Moiz Hali stated that the book has been a result of the author’s years of experience as a connoisseur of Chinese culture starting as far back as 1974. The fact that sets this book apart is that it is not just an academic contribution but a collection of stories from someone who has seen China grow from a sleeping giant to becoming a global powerhouse.

Mr. Yousuf Aziz remarked that much is needed for the world to know about China despite the fact that it has built its diplomatic relations with almost all countries of the world. Chinese nation feels proud about their values and culture, which the author has reflected well in his book. The Chinese people also have great admiration for Pakistani people and culture.

Mr. Wang Shengjie endorsed positive remarks shared by others, emphasizing the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China, which the book beautifully illustrates. He shared his personal impression of the book, highlighting its coverage of Chinese food, culture, dress and heritage. Mr. Wang noted that the book serves as a bridge between the people of both countries, fostering closer relations by providing a true perspective on Chinese culture.

The author, Sultan Mehmood Hali, expressed gratitude to the National Book Foundation and the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad for publishing the book and organising the event, respectively. He shared personal experiences of visiting China, including attending a wedding that blended Chinese and Pakistani traditions, highlighting the deep cultural connections between the two countries. He noted that China’s progress is deeply rooted in its ancient culture, as seen in their modern achievements, such as their space programs named after cultural traditions.

Earlier, in his remarks, Dr. Talat Shabbir said the book offers a rich reflection of Chinese culture, woven with traditions, arts, history, and social customs. He highlighted the book’s role in fostering cultural cooperation and deeper understanding between Pakistan and China, emphasizing that such works enhance bilateral relations and serve as a bridge between the people of both nations.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BoG ISSI, highlighted that China is a diverse country with belief systems including Confucianism, Taoism, Islam and Christianity. To encapsulate this diversity is very complicated and people in Pakistan rarely know about this diversity, which is a hurdle that we must cross. The book has presented this complexity well and provided profound insights on Chinese culture in this respect.