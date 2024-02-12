After North Gaza and Khan Yunis, Israel has decided to conduct a ground operation in Rafah city as well.

The United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Lebanon have strongly condemned the Israeli decision, calling it a move to further destroy the devastated Palestinians.

After the Israeli decision, Hamas also warned that Israel’s ground operation in Rafah would end negotiations for the release of the hostages.

The United Nations aid organization UNICEF has demanded to stop the Israeli plan of ground operation in Rafah, saying that the Palestinians who have taken refuge in Rafah have already been displaced many times, they have nowhere to go beyond Rafah.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says that he will eliminate the remaining terrorists of Hamas in Rafah, those who are saying not to operate in Rafah are telling us to lose the war.

Meanwhile, the brutal attacks of the Israeli army continue in Gaza. The number of martyred Palestinians in Gaza has increased to more than 28 thousand 337 in the attacks that have been going on since October 7, while the number of Palestinians injured in Israeli attacks is more than 67 thousand.

On the other hand, al-Qassam Brigade says that 2 Israeli hostages were killed and many injured by Israeli attacks in the last four days.