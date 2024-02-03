The worst massacre of Palestinians in Gaza by the Israeli army continues, 112 more Palestinians were martyred in Israel’s attacks.

According to foreign media reports, the Israeli army once again stormed Al Amal Hospital in Gaza.

The United Nations says that due to the Israeli aggression, there has been a severe shortage of oxygen for patients in Al-Nusr, Al-Amal Hospital.

The report states that 12 dead bodies were recovered from the destroyed house in Khan Yunis a week ago. 14 dead bodies of Palestinians were also recovered from the refugee camp last day.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health says that 112 Palestinians were martyred and 148 were injured in Israeli attacks in 24 hours.

Since October, the number of martyred Palestinians has reached 27 thousand 131, while 66 thousand 287 are injured.

According to the United Nations, due to Israeli attacks, Gaza has become uninhabitable and more than 80 percent of the population of Gaza has been displaced.

On the other hand, the Israeli army is also conducting raids in the West Bank, operations were carried out in Jenin, Nablus, and Hebron.

According to foreign media, President Biden imposed sanctions on 4 Israelis involved in violence in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, the report of the Institute for the Study of War and Critical Threats Project has revealed that the Israeli army involved in the massacre of more than 27,000 Palestinians is planning the Rafah operation.

Israel has not decided how it will evacuate the civilian population during the operation, the report said, adding that the Israeli operation could increase the exodus of Palestinian refugees to the Sinai Peninsula.