American actress Suzanne Sarandon has expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and said that Israel’s bombing of Gaza is equivalent to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

On the 20th day of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the number of martyred Palestinians exceeded 7 thousand.

According to the statement issued by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 481 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli bombing during the last 24 hours.

A total of 7,028 Palestinians have been martyred since October 7, including 2,913 children and 1,709 women.

American actress Suzanne Sarandon released a statement on social media and said that the amount of bombing by Israel so far on Gaza has exceeded 12 thousand tons, which is equal to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

It should be noted that since 2005, Gaza has faced Israeli aggression 5 times and the testimonies this time are the highest in the last 18 years.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the number of civilians injured by the Israeli bombardment has exceeded 20,000.

The statement further stated that 1,650 Palestinians, including 940 children, were missing due to the Israeli bombing.

According to the statement, it is likely that the missing persons are buried under the rubble of the destroyed buildings.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that 12 hospitals and 57 medical centers have become completely unusable due to the Israeli aggression.