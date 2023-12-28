The attacks of the Israeli army on the residential areas of Gaza are continuing, more than 200 Palestinians have been martyred in the last 24 hours, while the number of martyrs has exceeded 21 thousand.

The Israeli army committed the heinous war crimes and stole the organs from the corpses. More than 80 mutilated corpses were mass buried in Rafah.

According to the Arab media, 20 Palestinians were martyred by the Israeli bombardment near the Al-Amal Hospital in central Gaza, while there are also reports of the martyrdom of many people in the Zionist attack on the Nusirat refugee camp.

After the Israeli attack in Rafah in Southern Gaza, the fire broke out in the area, while 7 Palestinians were killed in Nusirat camp and 20 more Palestinians were martyred in the attack on al-Maghazi camp.

Refugee camps, hospitals, schools and religious places of worship were not safe from Israel’s barbaric actions.

According to the World Health Organization, thousands of Palestinians have been forced to move from central Gaza and Khan Yunis to avoid Israeli attacks, while Israel has also stopped the issuance of automatic visas for UN officials.

Meanwhile, 6 Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli drone attack in the occupied West Bank, while an Israeli soldier was also injured in clashes between Palestinians during Israeli operations in Ramallah.

According to the Palestinian Authority, at least 42 raids are being carried out daily in the occupied Palestinian territories under the operations that began on October 7.

On the other hand, in response to the Israeli aggression, the Palestinian resistance groups continue to resist strongly in Gaza. Yesterday, 3 more Israeli soldiers were confirmed dead in the counter-attacks of Hamas.

Hamas Capable of Rebuilding Military Capabilities: US Think Tanks

Al-Qassam Brigades resisters destroyed Israeli tanks and bulldozers and killed many Israeli soldiers, 24 Israeli soldiers were killed in the last 5 days. Since the start of Israel’s ground operation in Gaza, the number of Israeli soldiers killed has exceeded 165.

Admitting its losses, Israel has admitted that Israel has so far failed to achieve significant success in the war it launched in Gaza, and that it will not be easy to achieve its goals on the battlefield against Hamas.

It should be noted that the number of Palestinians who have been martyred in Gaza since October 7 has exceeded 21 thousand 110, while more than 55 thousand 243 people have been injured, more than half of the injured and martyrs are only children and women. Is.