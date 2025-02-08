WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called Palestine a threat to Israel’s security and suggested that Saudi Arabia should create a Palestinian state within its own country.

According to a report by the Anadolu news agency, Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with Israeli news channel 14 that the Saudi government could create a Palestinian state within Saudi Arabia, as they have a lot of land.

When Netanyahu was asked whether a Palestinian state was necessary to establish relations with Saudi Arabia, he flatly rejected the proposal and said that a Palestinian state is a threat to Israel’s national security.

He said that especially after October 7, there is no Palestinian state, do you know what that is, there was a Palestinian state, which was called Gaza, there was a Hamas government in Gaza and there was a Palestinian state and look what we have achieved.

The Israeli Prime Minister once again flatly rejected the proposal to create a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu also spoke about the establishment of relations with Saudi Arabia and said that these relations will be established soon, I think peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia is not only possible, but I think it is going to happen.

According to the report, on the other hand, the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry rejected Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement and reiterated that relations with Israel can only be established when a Palestinian state comes into being.

It should be noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently on a US visit and this is the first visit by any foreign leader after Donald Trump became president and during this time he also held a press conference with Trump where Trump also announced the occupation of Gaza.

Egypt’s expression of condemnation

On the other hand, Egypt has also condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal and called this statement irresponsible.

A statement issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that this proposal is a direct violation of Saudi sovereignty and Saudi Arabia’s security is a red line for Egypt.