Israeli forces are continuing to rain gunpowder on innocent civilians in Gaza, hundreds more Palestinians have been martyred in the last 24 hours, the total number of martyrs including 3 thousand children has exceeded 8 thousand due to Israeli bombardment.

Since October 7, more than 20,000 Palestinian civilians have been injured and millions of people have been displaced by the Israeli brutality.

Bilal bin Rabah mosque of Deir al-Bala was martyred by Israeli bombardment in central Gaza, along with the mosque, houses sheltering the homeless were also destroyed.

Israeli forces also bombed and destroyed the roads leading to al-Shafa, the largest hospital in Gaza.

Hamas claims to have targeted a city with Israel’s secret nuclear facilities

On the other hand, yesterday, the military wing of Hamas Al-Qassam Brigade claimed to target the city of Dimona, which has secret nuclear facilities of Israel.

A video of an attack on an Israeli military vehicle by Hamas was also released, in which the Israeli vehicle can be seen being destroyed by a rocket from Al-Qassam Brigades.

An Israeli military truck participating in the ground operation by Hamas was also destroyed, while the Al-Quds Brigade also claimed to attack the Israeli army with mortar shells in the eastern area of Rafah.

On the other hand, the Lebanese organization Hizbullah also attacked the Israeli army in which an Israeli military vehicle was destroyed. According to Doctors Without Borders, hospitals in Gaza are overflowing with wounded and morgues with dead bodies.

The northern Gaza area has been destroyed, the child who was born a day before the barbaric bombardment of the Israeli army in Gaza was also martyred. Meanwhile, Israel also refused to allow Elon Musk’s Starlink company to operate in Gaza.