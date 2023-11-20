The Israeli aggression in Gaza continues for the 44th day, in violation of the international laws of war, the Israeli forces did not spare civilian residential areas, refugee camps, schools, hospitals, and places of worship in the indiscriminate attacks. Mosques were martyred, and since October 7, the number of martyred Palestinians in Israeli attacks has reached 13 thousand.

Israeli forces martyred Al-Qassam Mosque, Al-Khalifa Mosque, Haifa Mosque and Al-Amin Muhammad Mosque in northern Gaza, while the residential blocks of Jabalia camp were also shelled.

The Israeli army also dropped a bomb on Kamal Adwan Hospital last night, destroying the newborn ICU and killing an infant.

The Israeli forces have also claimed to have destroyed Hamas hideouts in Gaza City, seized weapons, and raided the homes of Hamas officials.

31 newborn babies were evacuated from al-Shafa Hospital and taken to the Emirates Field Hospital in southern Gaza, but more than 250 patients and 25 health workers are still trapped in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the operations of the Israeli army are continuing in the West Bank, 50 more Palestinians were martyred in the last two days.

On the other hand, since October 7, 380 Israeli soldiers have been killed in clashes with the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas, while Hezbollah has also launched shelling and rocket attacks in Israeli areas. In recent attacks, Israeli soldiers and vehicles have been targeted.

The Gaza Media Office says that 5,500 children and 3,500 women are among the martyrs, while the number of Palestinians injured by Israeli bombing is 30,000.

It should be noted that 383 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the Gaza war since October 7, while 62 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ground operation in Gaza began on October 27.

Meanwhile, the American newspaper has claimed that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a 5-day ceasefire in Gaza.

The Washington Post reports that the parties have agreed to a 5-day ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of the hostages.

The report of the American newspaper has not revealed any kind of reaction from the Israeli authorities, however, in a statement issued by the spokesman of the White House, denying the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, it is said that the United States is between the two sides. Efforts to reach an agreement continue.