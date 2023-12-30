Arab media has claimed that 11 members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards were killed in an Israeli attack on Syria’s Damascus Airport.

The Arab News Agency has claimed in its report that Israel carried out an airstrike on Damascus International Airport late at night on December 28, in which 11 members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard have been killed.

According to Arab media, the members targeted by the Israeli attack were responsible for the maintenance of Iranian forces in eastern Syria and were present at the airport to receive a senior delegation at the time of the attack.

Israel’s attack in Damascus, the brigadier general of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed

On the other hand, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard has dismissed the Arab media’s claim as baseless.

Earlier, Syrian state media and the Ministry of Defense reported an Israeli attack near Damascus in eastern Syria.

In addition, no statement has been issued by Israel regarding the attack on the Damascus airport, however, Israel said in a statement that it wants its biggest enemy, Iran, to prolong the presence of President Bashar al-Assad in the country. Will not allow government support.

In this regard, the human rights organization working in Syria says that Israel is targeting the Syrian air defense in its attacks, which are located in the southern province of the country.

It should be noted that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard confirmed that its main commander in Syria, Brigadier General Syed Reza Mousavi, was killed in an Israeli attack this week.