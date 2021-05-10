ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday approached heads of Parliaments in United Kingdom (UK), United States (US), and other countries to convey concern over Israeli attack on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a letter written to various heads of Parliaments globally, Sadiq Sanjrani expressed his concern over the attack on Al Aqsa Mosque and the torture of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces.

“I wanted to divert your attention towards the attack on worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he said while emphasizing the sanctity of the mosque for Muslims.

He said that the act has violated international laws and norms of humanity. “Attacking worshipers during Ramazan is against the basic human rights,” the Senate chairman said in his letter and added that such an act could not be permitted by any religion. He asked the heads of the Parliaments to condemn the Israeli acts and play their role to end human rights violations in Palestine.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday strongly condemned the attack of Israeli forces during the month of Ramazan on Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque. The prime minister, who is currently on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, took to Twitter to condemn the Israeli attack on Palestinians.

“Strongly condemn Israeli Forces’ attack esp during Ramazan on Palestinians in Qibla-e-Awaal, Al-Aqsa Mosque,” the prime minister said while terming it a violation of all norms of humanity and international law.

He reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian people and urged the international community to take immediate action to protect Palestinians and their legitimate rights.