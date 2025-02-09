WEST BANK: The Israeli army martyred two women, one of whom was pregnant, during an operation in the occupied West Bank.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the Israeli army raided different areas and during this time two women were martyred.

The Health Ministry said that Israeli forces martyred 23-year-old woman Sandous Jamal Muhammad Shilabi in the northern West Bank area of ​​Nur Shams, who was 8 months pregnant and lost her life before her baby was born.

The report said that the husband of the martyred woman was injured and his condition is critical.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said that the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Military Police is investigating the incident.

The official Palestinian news agency quoted witnesses as saying that Shilabi and her husband were shot when they were trying to leave their house.

The Health Ministry said the second woman who was martyred was 21 years old and was martyred in a separate incident.

The Israeli army said in a statement that it raided a house due to concerns about the presence of extremists and gave residents time to leave, adding that the women who were martyred did not leave their homes and were injured.