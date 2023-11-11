Rui Hamam Ismail Haniyeh, the granddaughter of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas, was martyred in an Israeli bombardment.

At the behest of Western powers, Israeli airstrikes continue on the occupied Palestinian territory of Gaza. About 11,000 Palestinians have been martyred in Israeli attacks, while hospitals are also being targeted by Israel.

Palestinian families have been destroyed in the Israeli bombing.

According to the Arab media, Rui Hamam Ismail Haniyeh, the granddaughter of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, was also martyred in the bombing of Gaza by the Israeli army.

According to reports, Rui Haniya was a medical student at the Islamic University of Gaza.

On the other hand, accounts linked to the Palestinian resistance organization have also confirmed the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh’s granddaughter