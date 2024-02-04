The Israeli army started attacks on the Rafah safe zone, and 28 Palestinians were martyred by night-long shelling and bombing of houses in Gaza City.

According to foreign media reports, the Israeli army launched an attack on Rafah while hurling smoke bombs at the Red Crescent headquarters in Khan Yunis.

Arab media say that more than 110 Palestinians were martyred in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, al-Qassam Brigades targeted Israeli soldiers with mortar shells in Gaza City, then the Israeli army started dropping anti-Hamas pamphlets in Gaza.

Apart from this, the Israeli army has also claimed to have destroyed the headquarters of Hezbollah in South Lebanon, while the Israeli army arrested 12 Palestinians from the West Bank in raids.

On the other hand, efforts are being made for a ceasefire in Gaza, Turkey’s intelligence chief met with Hamas Rahman Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar, in which they also discussed aid in Gaza and the release of hostages.

Germany expressed concern over the plan of Israeli military operation in Rafah

German Foreign Minister Annalina Bierbock has expressed concern over Israel’s military operation in the Rafah safe zone, which is involved in the killing of thousands of Palestinians.

The German Foreign Minister said in his statement that the majority of the thousands of refugees in the Rafah border are women and children. There is no justification for the Israeli military operation in the Rafah safe zone.

On the other hand, United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Al-Kur Turk also expressed great concern over the plan of the Israeli military operation in Rafah, saying that there are 1.5 million Palestinian refugees in Rafah, and the Israeli military plan has created dangers for the citizens.

It should be noted that as a result of Israeli brutality in Gaza since October 7, more than 27 thousand Palestinians have been martyred and more than 65 thousand have been injured. According to the United Nations, Gaza has become uninhabitable due to Israeli attacks and 80 percent of Gaza More than 100,000 people have been displaced.