Even by the norms of the Zionist state, the degree of savagery displayed in Sunday’s Israeli airstrike against a Rafah refugee camp is stunning. Witness testimonies from survivors that have been published by media sources are extremely unsettling, as they indicate that the “world’s most moral” army has perpetrated a war crime against defenseless civilians, not the first of its kind in this ongoing fight. Israel’s actions in Gaza following the attacks on October 7 have, if anything, been the height of amorality. In the hellscape that is Gaza, Tel Aviv has no remorse for killing civilians, leaving mass graves for children to grow up in, or using forced starvation as a weapon. This latest crime claimed the lives of at least 45 individuals, leaving other wounded severely burned. Israel claims that while chasing Hamas fighters, it hit the camp. However, the fact that many victims—including children—were left with severed limbs following the attack serves as a barometer for the severity of the assault. Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, has described the Rafah outcry as a “tragic accident,” yet his remarks are hollow because Tel Aviv’s war machine has been hitting Gaza nonstop since the refugee camp disaster.

Global condemnation of this heinous crime has been abundant, encompassing both the UN and EU. Meanwhile, US officials have hesitantly asked Israel to “protect civilians” while emphasizing the need to “assess what happened”. “What transpired” is quite evident; Israel launched a genocide in Gaza under the pretext of pursuing Hamas, and on several occasions, it utilized American funds and armaments to ethnically purge the Palestinian population. Thus, it would be wise for people who back Israel’s despicable war to stop using euphemisms, as they are meaningless. Furthermore, it is far too late to make harsh criticisms of Israeli cruelty. Strong action is required if the world is serious about putting an end to the slaughter in Palestine. The bold states that brought legal action against Israel and the brave Western voices denouncing their governments for their role in genocide crimes need to concentrate their efforts on putting Tel Aviv under international isolation. Conscientious individuals from both the East and the West should band together to boycott Israel both militarily and economically due to its ignominious use of Palestinian blood. We will have to wait for the next atrocity if decisive action is not taken.