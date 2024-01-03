Hizbollah has announced that it will take revenge for the martyrdom of the deputy head of the political bureau of Hamas along with five colleagues in the Israeli drone attack, saying that Israel will have to pay a heavy price for the martyrdom of Saleh al-Aroori.

Hezbollah said in its statement that the martyrdom of the senior leader of Hamas, Saleh al-Aroori, will not reduce the resistance on the supporting fronts of Yemen, Syria and Iraq.

Describing the attack on the Hamas leader in the center of Beirut as an attack on the people, security and sovereignty of Lebanon, Hezbollah said that Israel will give a strong response to this attack.

Israeli drone attack in Lebanon, senior leader of Hamas, Saleh al-Aruri, martyred

Hezbollah added in its statement that this crime of Israel will not be ignored but will be fully retaliated against, our resisters will keep their fingers on the trigger of their guns to fulfill their principles, their promises and their commitment. Jama is completely ready.

After the Israeli drone attack on the Hamas leader in Beirut and the Zionist conspiracy to expand the scope of the Gaza war to Lebanon, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah will also give an important speech today.

On the other hand, the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, has said that Jihad will continue until victory and freedom.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that Israel wants to take Lebanon to a new stage of confrontation after the failure in Gaza.

He said that Lebanon will complain to the United Nations Security Council against the Israeli attacks.

Iran has also warned Israel that the killing of the Hamas leader will further increase resistance against Israel.

The United Nations said that the situation has become very disturbing after the death of the Hamas leader