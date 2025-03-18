Ghaza: Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes across the Gaza Strip because of a lack of progress in talks to extend the ceasefire.The Israeli military said it hit targets across Gaza on Tuesday, ending a weeks-long standoff over extending the ceasefire that halted fighting in January.

Strikes were reported in multiple locations, including northern Gaza, Gaza City and the Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis and Rafah in central and southern Gaza Strip. Palestinian health ministry officials said many of the dead were children.

The military, which said it hit dozens of targets, said the strikes would continue for as long as necessary and would extend beyond air strikes.

The attacks were far wider in scale than the regular series of drone strikes the Israeli military has said it has conducted against individuals or small groups of suspected militants and follows weeks of failed efforts to agree an extension to the truce agreed on January 19.

Hamas said Israel had overturned the ceasefire agreement, leaving the fate of 59 hostages still held in Gaza uncertain.