The aim of the Israeli move is to protect Israeli soldiers from direct confrontation in Gaza: Spanish newspaper claims Israel started recruiting private soldiers from France to save the lives of its soldiers in Gaza.

The Spanish newspaper has claimed that Israel has recruited French mercenary private soldiers for the war in Gaza and mercenaries are also involved in the Gaza war with Israeli soldiers.

The report says that Israel has recruited some private soldiers for a monthly rent of 12,000 dollars, Israel will also recruit private soldiers from other countries.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli aggression in Gaza has exceeded 10,000

It should be noted that the deaths of Israeli soldiers increased during the operation in Gaza and 29 military officers and personnel have been killed so far in the ground operation, after which the number of Israeli soldiers killed since October 7 has reached 346.