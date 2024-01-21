The persistent Israeli denial of an Arab state on their ancestral land, which was taken from them by colonial intrigue, is one of the main causes of the rage that has been felt by Palestinians over the past few decades. Even though the founding fathers of Zionism, such as Golda Meir, declared that there was no such thing as a Palestinian people, their successors have continued to deny the Palestinian people their land and dignity. Benjamin Netanyahu has disregarded the notion of a future Palestinian state in the most recent version of this policy, which was announced in the midst of the horrific carnage in Gaza. According to recent remarks made by the Israeli prime minister, Tel Aviv will continue to rule over land designated for a Palestinian state once the conflict ends.He was responding to pathetic American demands that Israel take the two-state solution under consideration. Mr. Netanyahu went on to declare that he would continue the carnage in Gaza “until complete victory.” Israel has already slaughtered about 25,000 people in the Gaza Strip in less than a hundred days. The Israeli concept of “total victory” is unsettling to consider, but based on the information that is currently available, it uncannily sounds like the “final solution.”

Israel is misguided if it believes it can subdue the Palestinians by force. Denying them their rights—especially the right to a state—will encourage more bloodshed as a new generation of Palestinians grows up wanting to reclaim the land that was taken from their ancestors.Hardliners in Israel reject even the Oslo Accords’ two-state solution, which is buried under the rubble of Gaza and may never be recovered in its original form. These people seem to want to eat up all Arab land, from river to sea. Israeli extremists have vowed to oppose the creation of a Palestinian state, which is the only fair solution to this crisis. In the meantime, the situation is genuinely terrible on the ground in Gaza. A senior UN official who was in the Strip described the humanitarian situation as “terrible” and “pervasive fearful.” The local population is under siege, bombed, and starved.

Furthermore, there is horrifying proof that Israeli authorities have subjected Palestinian detainees to severe torture. The Jews of Europe endured such treatment at the hands of Nazi Germany almost eight decades ago. A similar massacre is being carried out in Palestine by Israel at the moment.