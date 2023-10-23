A Chinese task force has left for an undisclosed location after joint exercises with Oman’s navy: Chinese newspaper

The Chinese Ministry of Defense has deployed six of its warships in the Middle East following the recent escalation of tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Chinese newspaper says that the Chinese task force has left for an unknown location after joint exercises with Oman’s navy. In view of the growing tension in the region, the British media described China’s deployment of 6 warships in the Middle East as a very unusual development, saying that among the deployed ships are Type 052D guided missile destroyer Zebo, frigate Jingzhou. and the supply ship Chindahu included.

According to British media, command of the ships was handed over to the 45th Escort Task Force at the beginning of this month. Among the ships under the Chinese military’s Northern Theater Command are the Type 052 destroyer Urumqi, the frigate Linyi and the supply ship Dong Ping Ho.

It should be remembered that last week, the Chinese president declared the establishment of an independent Palestinian state as the only solution to the problem in the context of the Israel-Hamas conflict, saying that the most important thing at this time is not to spread the tension further or get out of hand and become a human tragedy. It is necessary to stop the adoption as soon as possible.

It should also be remembered that after the attack of Hamas on Israel by the United States on October 7, its warship USS Gerald R. Ford and its associated battle group have been deployed in the Middle East to help Israel.

The United States has deployed 2,000 military personnel and 2,400 Navy personnel in the Middle East while increasing its firepower in the region to prevent other groups including Iran from becoming a part of the war. have been appointed.

According to foreign media, the Pentagon plans to further increase its air force in the Middle East to defend Israel, while the US has also decided to send another aircraft carrier to help Israel.