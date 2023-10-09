The number of martyrs in Gaza so far is around 500, while more than 2,700 Palestinians are injured: Palestinian

Tel Aviv: The Israeli Defense Minister ordered a complete blockade of Gaza.

According to the news agency, Israel’s Defense Minister Yves Gallant has ordered a complete blockade of Gaza after the heavy attacks of Hamas.

According to the news agency, the Israeli Defense Minister has ordered the authorities to cut off the electricity in Gaza.

Apart from this, the Israeli Defense Minister has also issued orders to stop the supply of food and drinks to Gaza.

On the other hand, media reports stated that Hamas fighters entered the border from the southern region of Israel on Monday, where they destroyed the fence with tanks.

The number of martyred Palestinians is around 500

According to the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, Israel has also targeted the United Nations school in Gaza, where thousands of civilians, including children, were present, while the United Nations has also confirmed that the school was targeted.

More than 123,000 Palestinians are homeless

In addition, the United Nations says that after the war between Israel and Hamas, more than 123,000 people in Gaza have been displaced due to damage to their homes and fear.

According to the United Nations, more than 73,000 people have taken refuge in schools in Gaza.

A spokesperson for the United Nations Human Rights Organization said that before the Israeli attack on Gaza, 2.3 million people were living there.