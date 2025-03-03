A knife-wielding young man attacked passengers at a bus station in the northern Israeli city of Haifa. According to the international news agency, eyewitnesses said that the attacker got off a bus and, shouting “Allahu Akbar,” stabbed passengers waiting for the bus.

A 60-year-old passenger was killed in the attack, while four others were seriously injured, three of whom are in critical condition, and the death toll is expected to rise.

A security guard took immediate action and shot and killed the knife-wielding attacker, who has been identified as an Israeli citizen.

The attacker belongs to Israel’s Druze community and is also reportedly a German citizen and had returned there a month ago.

Nearby shopkeepers told the media that the attacker’s name is Yitro Shahin and that he is 20 years old, but his name has not been officially released.

Later, Israeli security forces raided the attacker’s home and questioned his family, but no arrests were made.

It should be noted that last Thursday, a bus stop attacker drove his car into passengers, injuring 13 people.

Police officers tried to arrest the car-borne attacker, who stabbed them with a knife. In response, the police opened fire and killed the attacker.

The car-borne attacker was identified as a Palestinian youth from the West Bank area of ​​Jenin, who was living in Israel illegally with his Arab-Israeli wife.

A week earlier, three empty buses were bombed at the Karkoor Junction, while bombs placed in two of the buses failed to explode.