It is shameful for the international community to allow Israeli operations to continue for a long time: The Emir of

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, has said in his address that the occupying authorities of occupied Palestine have violated all human values, Israel needs to understand that the period of occupation is over.

Addressing the 44th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Doha, the capital of Qatar, the Emir of Qatar called on the Security Council to bring Israel to the negotiating table, saying that a temporary ceasefire cannot be a substitute for a complete ceasefire.

He said that Israel needs to understand that the era of occupation is over, we condemn the killing of civilians in Gaza.