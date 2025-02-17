Regarding the Israeli military presence in Lebanon, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has warned that the presence of Israeli forces in Gaza after February 18 will be considered an occupation.

According to the International News Agency, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has warned that the Israeli army should evacuate Lebanese territory by February 18.

Naim Qassem said that under the US-brokered ceasefire agreement in November, the Israeli army was given 60 days to completely withdraw from Lebanon.

Hezbollah added that no concessions will be made to this 60-day deadline. Israel has no excuses.

It should be remembered that the Israeli army launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon in early October, after which there were continuous clashes with Hezbollah fighters.

Hostage and prisoner exchanges are also ongoing in Gaza under the ceasefire agreement.