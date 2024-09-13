Israel’s military continued to pound Gaza, killing 40 more Palestinians as international condemnation mounted over an Israeli attack that killed at least 18 people at a United Nations-run school, including six aid workers. UN chief Antonio Guterres reiterated his demand for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza following the attack on the al-Jaouni school, saying the horrific violence in the Palestinian enclave must stop. About 25 percent of people wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza – at least 22,500 Palestinians have life-changing injuries, according to the World Health Organization. At least 41,118 people have been killed and 95,125 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. Israeli forces withdrew from the cities of Tulkarem and Tubas and nearby refugee camps last night, following a deadly and days-long military operation in the northern governorates of the occupied West Bank. The assaults on the cities were just the latest in a wider weeks-long Israeli offensive in the Palestinian territory, which has resulted in at least 50 people killed. Israeli settlers poison Palestinian livestock in occupied West Bank. A Palestinian said Israeli settlers poisoned 50 of his sheep in the Arab al-Melahat community near Jericho. Farhat Mleehat said that his losses can be estimated at between 10,000 and 12,000 US dollars. Settlers, especially those who live in so-called agricultural settlement outposts, are notoriously aggressive; stealing sheep and sometimes slaughtering some is not rare. In the past 11 months, the UN has recorded 1,350 settler attacks, including 18 cases in which Palestinians were killed by settlers and about 1,080 that led to damage to Palestinian property. Israel forces attacked the crowded al-Mawasi humanitarian zone on Tuesday, killing at least 19 Palestinians. The area had been designated a safe area by the Israeli military. The attack left craters that were about 9 meters deep (30ft) and 15 meters (50ft) wide; leading many to believe US-made 2,000lb bombs were used. What is the fate of the Palestinians with nowhere left to go after this attack? The WHO estimates more than 22,500 people in Gaza or a quarter of those wounded in Israel’s continuing war have life-changing injuries and will require rehabilitation now and for years to come. Those requiring long-term care include people with amputations, head and spinal cord injuries as well as severe burns. Nearly 15,000 people have limb injuries. There are about 4,000 amputations, more than 2,000 major head and spinal cord injuries, and at least 2,000 cases of major burns. The currently available rehabilitation services are heavily disrupted and do not come close to meeting the enormous surge in needs. Funerals have taken place for six UN employees killed in an Israeli strike on the al-Jaouni school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says he is outraged by their killing, which he said violates the basic principles of international humanitarian law. Israeli forces again attacked the al-Mawasi safe zone in southern Gaza, killing at least five people, including two children, according to the Palestinian Information Center. The assault followed a series of deadly Israeli attacks on central Nuseirat that killed at least six Palestinians. Gaza’s media office has confirmed that the vaccination campaign has been extended for another day in the north of the Strip to ensure that no child misses this important vaccine against polio. So far, the campaign has reached at least 530,000 children, according to the UN. Parents here have been expressing their deep appreciation for the campaign, which has continued despite all sorts of danger unfolding at evacuation centers and in the areas Palestinians are traveling through to vaccinate their children. Some of these areas are active military zones.