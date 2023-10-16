The UN agency appealed for emergency aid and said that Gaza is being strangled, it seems that the world has lost humanity

The series of Israeli bombardments on Gaza continues for the ninth day and Israel is determined to kill the Palestinians with hunger and thirst.

According to foreign media, the humanitarian crisis has intensified in Gaza, where there is a severe shortage of water, food, and medicine.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza intensified, and the number of martyred Palestinians increased to more than 2600

The Red Crescent says that only today’s fuel is left to run hospitals, hospitals and refugee centers are also being attacked.

On the other hand, 7 members of the same family were martyred in the attack on the house of Shahr Khan Younis, while the total number of martyrs has reached 2670, and more than 9600 are injured.