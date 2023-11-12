The massacre of Palestinians in Gaza should be stopped immediately and the provision of humanitarian aid should be ensured immediately: Caretaker Prime Minister’s address to the joint meeting of the OIC and the Arab League

Addressing the joint emergency summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League on the situation in Gaza, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar said that hospitals, schools, and UN offices are not safe from the Israeli bombardment on Gaza. However, the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza should be stopped immediately and the provision of humanitarian aid should be ensured immediately.

He said that the Security Council has the responsibility to stop the massacre in Gaza, the injustice and the massacre of Palestinian civilians will lead to more conflicts.

He said that Pakistan supports the establishment of the State of Palestine according to the 1967 borders, a State of Palestine with Al-Quds as its capital, Israel is an aggressor and an occupying country.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar further said that Israel’s war crimes should be taken to the International Court of Justice, urgent negotiations should be started regarding the situation in Gaza, it is necessary to create an environment for the Palestinian-Israeli dialogue for a political solution to the problem, for a two-state solution. There should be a way out of dialogue between Palestine and Israel.