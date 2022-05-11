<!-- wp:image {"width":1065,"height":799} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/uploads308456shehbaz12-696x522.jpg" alt="" width="1065" height="799"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Shehbaz Sharif<\/a> on Wednesday said it was the deliberate strategy of Israel and India to silence the voices of those who narrated the stories of oppression faced by the people of Palestine and the Occupied Kashmir.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The prime minister expressed these views in reaction to the killing of Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead during a raid of Israeli forces in the West Bank.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cStrongly condemn the assassination of respected Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh at the hands of Israeli forces,\u201d he wrote in a tweet.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>https:\/\/twitter.com\/CMShehbaz\/status\/1524316199470915585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1524316199470915585%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.app.com.pk%2Fnational%2Fisrael-india-employing-deliberate-strategy-to-silence-voices-against-oppression-pm%2F<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>PM Sharif said, \u201cSilencing the voices of those who tell stories of oppressed people is part of a deliberate strategy employed by Israel and India in Palestine and the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Occupied Kashmir\u201d.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was killed by Israeli troops Wednesday as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the network and Palestinian witnesses said as quoted by news agency Associated Press (AP).<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Al Jazeera said its journalist had been shot dead \u201cdeliberately\u201d and \u201cin cold blood\u201d by Israeli troops.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Abu Aqleh, 51, a Palestinian Christian, was a prominent figure in the channel\u2019s Arabic news service.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The Israeli army confirmed it had conducted an operation in Jenin refugee camp early Wednesday, but denied it had deliberately targeted a reporter.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A statement from Al Jazeera said: \u201cIn a blatant murder, violating international laws and norms, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated in cold blood Al Jazeera\u2019s correspondent in <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Palestine.\u201d<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->