Israel has developed a new plan for illegal Jewish settlements in Gaza and other Palestinian territories.

According to foreign news agencies, a conference was held on the topic of Israel’s return to Gaza, in which the Minister of National Security and members of parliament were also present. At the conference, a map of 21 constructions, including 6 illegal settlements, was presented in Gaza.

The brutal attacks of the Israeli army in Gaza continue, 215 more Palestinian martyrs

On the other hand, the US and France have condemned the conference held under the title of Israel’s return to Gaza.

In this regard, White House spokesman John Kirby said that there will be no reduction in the territory of Gaza.

It should be noted that the barbaric attacks of the Israeli army are continuing in Gaza, 215 more Palestinians were martyred in 24 hours due to the Israeli bombardment.

According to foreign media reports, the Israeli army besieged the refugee school of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in northern Gaza, and 10 Palestinians were martyred by shelling and firing.