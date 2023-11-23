Israel has postponed the implementation of the cease-fire in Gaza until tomorrow, after which the pause in the war and the release of hostages will begin tomorrow.

The Israeli newspaper says that Hamas has not yet provided a list of prisoners to be released. There will be no ceasefire until a final agreement is reached to release the prisoners.

Israel’s national security adviser has said the ceasefire will proceed as planned, with the first group of hostages to be released on Friday, with no prisoners released before Friday.

Israel’s national security adviser added that the release of prisoners between Hamas and Israel would begin in accordance with the original agreement.

When will the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas begin?

According to the news agency, attacks by Israel will continue until Friday.

Earlier, the Israeli official said that the 4-day temporary ceasefire will begin at 1:00 p.m. Pakistan time today, under the temporary ceasefire agreement, in exchange for the release of 150 hundred Palestinian women and children from Israel by Hamas. 50 hostage women and children will be released.

The agreement reached between Hamas and Israel also includes the provision of humanitarian aid and fuel supplies to Gaza.

It should be noted that the Israeli forces martyred 52 members of the same family by bombing in Jabalia last night, while missiles were also fired at the ambulance carrying the injured women and children.

On the other hand, 10 more Palestinians were martyred in the bombing of Khan Younis’ building.

Since October 7, more than 15,000 Palestinians have been martyred and more than 33,000 have been injured in the Israeli bombardment.