By Sardar Khan Niazi

Israeli air raids continue to hit multiple cities across the Gaza Strip. At least over 30 people have received martyrdom so far in Israeli air raids on the besieged Gaza Strip. Ambulances have rushed to the locations as local sources reported injuries to 59 others.

The enclave has seen relentless bombardment for two consecutive days. The death toll from the Israeli bombardment of Gaza is increasing day by day. Israeli bombardment on Gaza is very intense. The latest attacks targeted Beit Lahya in northern Gaza and parts of western Gaza.

Residents of the strip are mourning their loved ones, including women and children who lost their lives in the latest assault. Among them was 10-year-old child Layan Madoukh.

UN chief Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has shown deep concern over the latest security developments in Gaza, and the ongoing escalation of Israeli air strikes and loss of life.

Guterres condemned the civilian loss of life, including that of children and women, which he views as unacceptable and must stop immediately.

The United Nations Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland also condemned the death of civilians in Gaza. He said the death of civilians in Israeli air raids is unacceptable and urged maximum restraint.

Moreover, the Arab League too condemned the aggressive and barbaric Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, which targeted civilians, children, and women in residential neighborhoods.

In a statement issued by the body following an emergency session on the situation in Gaza, the Arab League also expressed its full solidarity with the Palestinian people and highlighted its support of their right to self-defense.

Reports from Gaza City say people in Gaza are on high alert and there is a very high sense of worrying. Everything is closed; schools, private and public facilities have shut down, and people have limited going out of their homes.

In order to ensure the safety of students and workers, Gaza’s education ministry has announced the temporary closure of all educational institutions, schools, kindergartens, and universities across the Strip.

The ministry is closely following developments unfolding in the wake of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and has extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Gaza residents say that there is no sense of safety at any time. The Israeli attacks are taking them by surprise completely. Everybody is asleep; we suddenly wake up to huge explosions, they state.

Gaza comprises of high rises, which are crammed next to each other so there is hardly any space between buildings. Living under the blockade is a part of the Gaza residents’ story. It is something that they have been forced to endure for the last 17 years. There is no sense of safety at any time.

The unpredictability of these attacks, and that they can just attack innocent civilians sleeping in their homes is not something that makes life stable or enjoyable for people in cities across the Gaza Strip.

Palestine’s UN envoy Riyad Mansour says Security Council needs to decry Israel’s criminal aggression. He has held a closed-door meeting with the president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), along with other UNSC Arab representatives.

Mansour said he briefed the president about the criminal aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip. “We believe it is the duty of the UNSC to condemn these crimes and to pronounce that those from the Israeli side who planned those crimes, who have committed those crimes, should face accountability and pay,” he said.

“We sincerely hope that this aggression against our people stops immediately, and we sincerely hope that the UNSC and the international community can condemn in clear terms the killing of children and women,” Mansour added.