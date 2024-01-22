According to the US intelligence report, Israel has failed to achieve the goal of destroying Hamas despite the massive destruction and air and ground operations in Gaza.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, US intelligence agencies have confirmed that Hamas still has the ammunition to continue fighting for months and can still fire rockets into Israel with the fighting in Gaza. It has been admitted that during the war on Gaza, the goal of destroying Hamas could not be achieved.

According to the newspaper, US officials have confirmed that Hamas personnel have returned to the areas that Israel claims are now under its control.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Israeli officials acknowledged that Hamas members are adapting to the situation and that their strategy is now to fight in small groups and ambush Israeli soldiers and disappear.

Former US General Joseph Votel told the newspaper that the situation shows that Hamas is capable of fighting more despite the losses.

According to the newspaper, American intelligence agencies estimate that since the beginning of the war, Hamas has lost 20 to 30 percent of its fighters. It is estimated that Hamas had 25,000 to 30,000 fighters before the war, in addition to thousands of police officers and others. There were forces.

It should be noted that Israel’s brutal attacks and barbaric bombardment in Gaza have been going on continuously for one hundred and seven days.

The number of Palestinian martyrs in Israeli attacks has exceeded 25 thousand, while more than 62 thousand are injured. Millions of homeless Palestinians are suffering from severe shortages of food and medicine.