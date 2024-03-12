Israel did not even respect the month of Ramadan, 67 more Palestinians were martyred and 106 injured in fresh attacks in Gaza.

Israel’s barbaric attacks in Gaza continue even in the month of Ramadan, 67 Palestinians including the famous Palestinian footballer Muhammad Barkat were martyred in the bombings in North Gaza, Khan Yunis, and Rafah.

According to the report, two more children died of severe malnutrition in northern Gaza, bringing the number of children martyred due to malnutrition to 27.

The occupying Israeli army also prevented hundreds of Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to Arab media, on Sunday night, on the occasion of the first Taraweeh of the month of Ramadan, the Israeli security forces blocked the roads leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

Despite the Israeli ban, many Palestinians managed to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Taraweeh prayers.

On the other hand, Hizbollah launched attacks on Israeli territories, while the attack of Israeli drones coming to the borders of Lebanon also failed.

On the other hand, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded a ceasefire in Gaza in the month of Ramadan.

In a statement, Antonio Guterres said that the holy month of Ramadan, which promotes peace and security of Muslims, has begun, and bombings, bloodshed, and killings continue in Gaza even during the holy month.

It should be noted that since October 7, the number of martyred Palestinians has exceeded 31 thousand, while more than 72 thousand 760 were injured.