Israel has once again decided to impose new restrictions on Palestinians entering and performing prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the International News Agency, there will be a complete ban on the entry of Palestinians between the ages of 13 and 50 during Ramadan.

In addition, Palestinian women between the ages of 13 and 50 will not be allowed to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque for worship.

Only 10,000 people will be allowed to perform Friday prayers during Ramadan.

The Zionist state has decided that only men over the age of 55, women over the age of 50, and children 12 years and younger will be allowed to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Zionist state has also decided that Palestinian prisoners recently released from Israeli prisons under the Gaza ceasefire agreement will not be allowed to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque. The report further states that those wishing to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque must first apply for a permit.