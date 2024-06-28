Israel continued its assault on Gaza in violation of a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire. They have faced international condemnation.

The Israeli military has carried out brutal and brutal attacks on the civilian areas of Gaza for the past 24 hours. Israel has carried out jet and artillery attacks on the heart of Gaza, densely populated civilian areas in the north and south. Dozens of Palestinians were killed. Besides, many others were injured.

The report also said that, at the same time, the Israeli ground forces also launched a planned attack on Rafah. They destroyed many residential buildings there. The source also said that the Israeli forces have arrested 28 people, including a female student, from the occupied West Bank in a violent operation since last night.

Israeli forces conducted at least 113 search and arrest operations in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in just three days last week. In addition, at least 80 Palestinians were detained during the monitoring period from June 20-23.

US health workers have warned about the medical crisis in Gaza. Patients in the few remaining hospitals in Gaza are dying of infections due to a lack of protective measures and soap for cleaning. Even injured survivors of horrific blasts are dying without treatment.

Health workers face painful decisions. A hospital could not treat a seven-year-old boy with severe burns due to a lack of bandages. Their voice broke with emotion as he recalled the decision to withhold treatment for a seven-year-old boy’s severe burns, prioritizing resources for patients with a better chance of survival.

Most of our patients are children under the age of 14. We have never seen so many civilian casualties before. American doctors and nurses returning from the besieged Palestinian territories witnessed these horrific experiences and are on a campaign mission to pressure Israel to allow more life-saving supplies.

Former US Army combat surgeon Adam Hamawi told media in an interview after a medical mission to the European Hospital in Gaza last month that ceasefire or no ceasefire, we have to get humanitarian aid. We have to get enough of it to meet our needs.

The New Jersey plastic surgeon says that you can give whatever you want. You can donate. However, if the aid is not allowed to enter Gaza, then the aid is null and void.

Hamawi has spent the past 30 years volunteering in war-torn and natural disaster-stricken countries, from the siege of Sarajevo to the earthquake in Haiti. Hamawi and other doctors told the importance of putting pressure on power centers to stop the fighting for now, and they said Israel must comply with international law by allowing more aid.

They faced dire challenges on the ground in Gaza, with not enough health workers, as well as acute shortages of essential medicines and even basic hygiene supplies, which led to widespread infections

Ammar Ghanem, a 54-year-old ICU doctor in Michigan, said whole families often come together. It arose from the common practice of extended relatives living in multi-story buildings, which makes them more vulnerable to bombing.

One case is that of a cheerful 12-year-old boy who worked as a hospital volunteer, the boy was a source of inspiration for the doctors, but he stopped coming for a few days.

When he returned, Ghanem learned the shocking news that 30 members of the boy’s family had been killed in the bombing and that Ghanem himself had helped pick their bodies from the rubble.

Seeing Netanyahu’s brutality, Sara the wife of Israeli PM, has expressed the fear of a military coup by senior military officials. Netanyahu’s son Yair made similar allegations earlier this month.