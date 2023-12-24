Israel has confirmed the death of 13 more of its soldiers during ground operations in Gaza on Saturday.

According to Israeli media, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) has also released the names of 8 of its soldiers killed during the fighting with Hamas and other resistance organizations, 4 of which belong to the Seventh Armored Brigade in southern Gaza. Killed during the fight.

According to the IDF, 5 soldiers were seriously injured during the war in Gaza, while the Zionist army had previously revealed the identity of the 5 soldiers killed yesterday.

Israel also claimed to have killed a key Hamas leader, Hassan al-Atrish, in an airstrike, saying that Hassan al-Atrish was responsible for supplying weapons to Hamas.

Meanwhile, thousands of people in Israel’s capital, Tel Aviv, protested against the Netanyahu government, demanding an immediate agreement for a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

According to the Israeli media, 152 Israeli soldiers have been killed and dozens injured during the ongoing ground operations in Gaza, while Hamas has also claimed to have destroyed hundreds of Israeli military vehicles during the war.

On the other hand, more than 20,000 Palestinians have been martyred and more than 52,000 have been injured so far during the operations of the Israeli forces in Gaza.