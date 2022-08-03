JENIN: Following the nighttime detainment of two eminent Palestinian Islamic Jihad members, Israel’s army on Tuesday prohibited civilian access to areas close to the Gaza border, citing a potential for retaliation, according to military and Palestinian sources.

Israeli soldiers opened fire on a 17-year-old Palestinian during a late-night Monday raid in the volatile Jenin neighbourhood of the West Bank.

The teen was identified as Dirar al-Kafrayni by Islamic Jihad, which referred to him as “our noble martyr” and a member of the organisation.The second individual detained was Saadi’s son-in-law, a Jenin-based fundraisers for the terrorist group, according to the source.

In response to a “direct threat,” the Israeli military claimed it was barring civilian access to certain regions close to Gaza.

According to a statement from the army, “it was decided to block off areas and paths adjacent to the Gaza Strip security fence after terrorist activities were recognised with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation.”

Israel also shut off the sole border point via which individuals could enter or exit Gaza, according to the government, which said that Prime Minister Yair Lapid was monitoring security.